Details On Stephanie McMahon’s New WWE Series “Stephanie’s Places”

WWE has released the first trailer for Stephanie’s Places, a new series featuring Stephanie McMahon. The show is set to premiere on ESPN+ in March.

While speaking with Pat McAfee, McMahon shared details about the show’s concept:

“In partnership with Omaha Productions, ESPN, and WWE, it is part of Peyton’s Places show and it is called Stephanie’s Places. I’m going all over the country and hopefully the world to really find out the stories behind the biggest stars in WWE.”

She further explained the show’s purpose:

“It’s really to tell the stories that haven’t been told. To find out more about the people behind the characters. What I want to do is bring some type of advice to the audience. These people are all hugely successful, but like most people, they’ve been knocked around a lot. How did they overcome the challenges that were put in front of them? How did they get over certain things to become who they are today? It’s really their journey. That’s what I’m trying to tell, their story, their journey of how they’ve gotten to where they are.”

Get ready to join @StephMcMahon on a quest to hear the stories behind the biggest stars in @WWE!#StephaniesPlaces comes to @ESPN+ this March. pic.twitter.com/9xSrlEviV4 — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2025



(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)