Details On Triple H Being Blamed For Losing The Wednesday Night War

In regards to the WWE NXT releases from last week, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the decisions were made by Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and head of talent relations John Laurinaitis. Triple H (Paul Levesque) and Shawn Michaels apparently didn’t know about the cuts until after Laurinaitis started notifying the talent.

Meltzer wrote about there being a power struggle in WWE between Triple H’s supporters and those that feel they would lose their positions if Triple H took full control of WWE. It’s believed that Triple H’s detractors are blaming him for NXT losing the Wednesday Night War to AEW:

“Levesque had been thought to be untouchable, but in failing to stop AEW’s rise, and eventually losing the war, it gave both his detractors and those who felt he would replace them the obvious ammunition.”

Meltzer added that people within the company are commenting on how the situation has been “toxic” due to talent being considered as “pawns” while others are looking out for their own futures. It’s being said that NXT has “real morale issues” which is something that hasn’t been a problem before.