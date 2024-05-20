Replacement For Injured WWE Star In Upcoming Match Revealed

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE had to change its plans after Ivar suffered an injury.

Ivar was injured a week ago and had to miss scheduled matches. He was scheduled to face Tyler Bate on WWE Speed this Wednesday and a triple-threat match on WWE NXT on Tuesday.

Ivar is working with Andrew Sports Medicine to rehab a spinal injury. He has yet to undergo surgery.

NXT General Manager Ava announced that Joe Coffey will replace Ivar in a triple threat match on this week’s show, alongside Josh Briggs and Wes Lee, with the winner competing for the NXT North American Championship. The winner of that match will have the opportunity to challenge Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship at a later date.

The show will feature qualifiers for an NXT Women’s North American Title Ladder Match between Brinley Reece and Jaida Parker, as well as Fallon Henley and Thea Hail. Natalya and Karmen Petrovic will face Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice, which has also been confirmed.