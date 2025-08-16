WWE Considering YouTube For Archive Content After Peacock Deal Ends

In recent years, WWE has been diversifying its TV rights, with the latest development being a five-year agreement with ESPN for its Premium Live Events (PLEs).

According to Fightful Select, WWE has been inquiring with certain individuals about the future of its vast archive, which includes content from WWE, WCW, ECW, and various other video libraries acquired over the years.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding the fate of the library after WWE’s deal with Peacock ends, many within the company believe that WWE will leverage its partnership with Google to utilize YouTube for this content.

The report also notes that live and new content is easier to license because it tends to attract the most viewers.

One source mentioned that they believe YouTube could help WWE attract new fans through its archive. Additionally, it may allow the company to consider lucrative deals that are too good to ignore.

Furthermore, WWE has indicated that nearly all of its shows are uploaded on the backend for copyright recognition, covering everything from current episodes of RAW to “Shotgun Saturday Night” from the 1990s.

In recent months, WWE has launched several “Vault” YouTube channels dedicated to WWE, NXT, and WCW content.