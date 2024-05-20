Tag-Team Titles To Be Defended On Tonight’s WWE RAW In Greensboro

Awesome Truth and The Judgment Day will do battle tonight.

And the WWE World Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line.

Ahead of tonight’s show, WWE has announced that The Miz & R-Truth will defend their titles against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Previously announced for the show this evening is WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn taking on friend turned rival Chad Gable in a non-title match, Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY is scheduled in QOTR action, while GUNTHER battles “Main Event” Jey Uso for the KOTR.