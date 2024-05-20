WWE SmackDown Ratings For 5/17

The final numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, WWE Friday Night SmackDown drew 2.186 million viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics. The show is up slightly from the previous week’s show on May 10, 2024, which drew 2.128 million viewers.

It is the largest audience the show has drawn since April 19, 2024.

The show drew a 0.59 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic. This is actually slightly up from the 5/10 episode, which finished with a 0.60 rating in the same coveted demo.

SmackDown on 5/17 featured the latest action in the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as well as the contract signing for Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul.