Erick Rowan Spotted At The Performance Center Again

The signs continue to point to WWE bringing back a former star, and the company is going to great lengths to make sure he’s where they want him before he returns.

Recently, WWE has been airing QR codes and other hints that point to Bo Dallas’ return to WWE television as Uncle Howdy. WWE did the codes in preparation for Bray Wyatt’s return, which led to Dallas being paired with his brother, who died of a heart attack in November.

Erick Rowan, who was a member of the Wyatt Family alongside Wyatt and the late Luke Harper, has also returned to the company. Rowan’s return has been speculated since it was announced that he had pulled out of several independent bookings, including one with East Coast Pro Wrestling (ECPW), due to “new contractual obligations,” implying that he is returning to WWE.

Rowan was later spotted in Pittsburgh, where WWE typically sends talent to undergo medical tests before signing.

According to PWInsider, Rowan was spotted today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, a week after his previous visit. It is still unclear when the group will appear on WWE television.