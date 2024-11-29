Details On What Events John Cena Will Work During His Retirement Tour

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena is set to work a retirement tour this 2025, which will last the entire year before he hangs up his boots for good. The 16-time World Champion previously said the tour will be about 35 dates.

So far, Cena has been confirmed for the January 6th Netflix debut episode of RAW, WWE Royal Rumble on February 1st, and Elimination Chamber on March 1st.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the 16-time World Champion will likely be working most of the big shows in 2025. Meltzer also predicted that the shows will be bigger draws than WWE is already getting during their most successful period in history. It was also noted that the Elimination Chamber, typically at a venue with a 20,000 capacity, will be at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, which holds 41,000.

Meltzer said, “He’s gonna be working most of the big shows this [upcoming] year. I think it’s 35, 40 dates. … Probably he’s going to run 35 different markets during 2025. And every one — or every one maybe except for New York, maybe he’ll do multiple shows — but most of those 35 are going to be ‘John Cena’s last time in…’ San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, whatever. That’s what the year is going to be — a whole bunch of farewells.”