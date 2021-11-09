Details On What WWE Originally Had Planned For Kevin Owens In 2019

In an interview with TalkSport.com, Kevin Owens talked about his appearance at the 2019 WWE NXT Takeover: War Games PPV event and how there were originally plans for him to return to the brand for an extended period of time:

“Before I did the War Games return, there were concrete plans for me to go back to NXT for an extended period before coming back to the main roster. At the time Paul Heyman was in charge on RAW and those were just plans we had and Vince [McMahon] had signed off on all of them and, eventually, he changed his mind and nothing happened. That’s all it comes down to – what he says goes. It wasn’t something I had just floated about, it was a plan that was going to happen and they just went in a different direction.”