Details On WWE Production Mistake On This Week’s RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During Drew McIntyre’s entrance on the August 2nd 2021 edition of RAW, Michael Cole’s voice could be heard even though he wasn’t on the show.

There was speculation that WWE piped in crowd noise that included Cole’s voice but it was actually a production mistake from WWE. The audio that included Cole’s voice was from a Summerslam 2021 commercial and it was accidentally played over McIntyre’s entrance.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR