Detroit Sports Commission Issues Statement On WWE WrestleMania Speculation

Earlier this week, a Detroit, MI radio show reported that the Detroit Sports Commission was planning a bid to bring WWE WrestleMania back to the city in 2027. This would mark the 20th anniversary of WrestleMania 23 in Detroit and the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania 3 in Pontiac, Michigan.

However, the Commission released the following statement to DetroitNews.com:

“Contrary to recent speculation, the DSC is not currently in the process of preparing a bid to host WrestleMania in 2027. However, we remain enthusiastic about the prospect of hosting future major WWE events. The Detroit Sports Commission values its strong relationship with WWE and is proud to have hosted some of their premier events across the Metro Detroit region. The DSC consistently evaluates opportunities and actively pursues bids for potential future events, leveraging our longstanding relationships with national governing bodies, sanctioning bodies, and event owners. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with WWE and welcoming more thrilling events to our vibrant city in the years to come.”