Diamond Dallas Page Comments On His Current Status With AEW and WWE

Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with Pancakes and Powerslams Show and spoke on his current status with AEW and WWE:

“The second part of [my] WWE run, for me, has been amazing. I knew I had to help Cody. I wanted to go help both [WWE and AEW], because I never signed a contract with AEW. I told [Cody], before he even asked me, I wanted him to know that you couldn’t pay me to help you, because I want whatever I tell you to have no agenda. So, if you ask me something, I’m gonna give you my honest thought. It’s not gonna be because it’s gonna help this, or help me, you know, or any of that. I said, I make plenty of money. Now, if you want me to wrestle, you’re gonna pay me. Pay for all my chiropractic stuff I’m gonna do after that, and before. But, off that, I don’t want him to pay me. I was hoping that I would still get to be able to work with [WWE] guys. And I still do privately, but I can’t go to the Performance Center anymore.”

Check out the complete podcast below: