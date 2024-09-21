Diamond Dallas Page: “I Think Randy Orton Is The Most Underrated Mega Superstar Of All Time”

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) appeared on the Drinks with Johnny podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how he thinks “The Viper” Randy Orton is the most underrated mega superstar of all time.

DDP said, “I love Randy Orton, and I love the fact that he took it to a different level. He did versions of the s**t that I could never do that he did. I think Randy Orton is, how do I even want to say this, the most underrated mega superstar of all time.”

On how Orton could very well be on the pro wrestling Mount Rushmore:

“Randy is so proven that first of all he looks unbelievable and he’s healthy as hell, and that surgery I guess really worked well for him … I’m a huge mark for him as far as everything. From the look, the size, the talk, the work, the aggressiveness, the intensity. I mean like I say, he’s the most underrated superstar of all time. I mean Randy Orton very well could be on freaking Mount Rushmore.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.