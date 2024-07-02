Dijak Discusses His Time In The WWE NXT Roster

Former WWE star Dijak spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select on a number of topics including his time as part of the WWE NXT roster.

Dijak said, “It was such an extraordinary run, obviously there were times where, like any talent, you get internally frustrated because I was having lots of feuds that ended with me losing.”

“I’m the last person that cares about wins and losses, I’ve never complained about losses or booking, there is just an association in WWE, where if you lose, you tend to vanish off TV, that’s what happens creatively. If you’re winning, you get Championships, and if you’re a Champion, you’re always on TV.”

“I was always of the mind of, I always want to be on TV as much as possible and wrestling, there were stretches in the NXT run where I’d be off because I lost a big feud, Ilja beat me so I was off, there were a few PLE’s in a row in 2023 that I wasn’t on, I wasn’t the happiest camper in the world, but I was thankful for the TV time and presentation.”

“In the back of my mind, I was like, keep killing it, once you get to the main roster, they have to use you, you’ll have to be a main player, they’ll look at you and say he did everything we asked and put guys over, he’s our guy and we’re going with him. That was not meant to be.”

You can check out Dijak’s comments in the video below.