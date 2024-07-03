Dijak On If He Feels Betrayed By Triple H Following His WWE Release, The Need For Wrestler Unions

Former WWE star Dijak recently appeared as a guest on Pro Wrestling Bits for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Dijak commented on his WWE Release and if he feels betrayed by Triple H:

“I don’t know that I’d say betrayed is the word that I would use. And a lot of this has to be taken with a grain of salt because the bottom line is, I don’t know. I never got an explanation, which for the record, that’s not cool.”

“I wanted an explanation, and I asked lots of people for an explanation. I did not get one. Again, it’s a business. They don’t owe me anything. They’re not legally obligated to tell me anything. That being said, I felt like my tenure in WWE E and my performance in WWE at a bare minimum, I think that warranted some sort of explanation as to what was happening and I never got one. And that’s disappointing. The word I would use the most to describe how I feel about WWE and the components of WWE and how this transpired would be disappointed. Not disgusted, not angry, not none of that.”

On Wresters’ Independent Contractors Status and the need for unions:

“I don’t think it’s a secret at this point that nobody’s a fan of the WWE contract, that isn’t a real contract, where they can just release you at any point for any reason. I think that’s silly nonsense. I don’t know why that’s allowed to be legal. It just feels illegal to me, and I feel like nobody’s taken the time and monetary effort to challenge the legality of it because we’re so clearly not independent contractors. That’s the most made up nonsense in the history of the world, and people have talked about this ad nauseum. Something needs to be done about it. It’s just silly. It’s silliness. That being said, if you’re going to allow people’s contracts to run out, I think there needs to be more communication, obviously.”

