D’Lo Brown Believes The Nation Of Domination Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame

Pro wrestling veteran D’Lo Brown recently spoke with Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo on The Coach & Bro Show.

During their discussion, he covered various topics, including the possibility of the Nation of Domination being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Brown expressed his belief that the group deserves recognition in this prestigious way.

Brown said, “Look, if I’m ever lucky enough to be in a Hall of Fame, I think I would love it. I think the Nation [of Domination] as a whole deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. If I’m ever lucky enough that I think I’m in the Hall of Fame, very good. I think the Hall of Fame is like that [points to the top]. I think the Nation [of Domination] belongs there. Maybe me as an individual, I don’t know. That’s not for me to decide because I’m a humble guy.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)