Dominik Mysterio Credits Seth Rollins As Major Mentor In WWE

WWE Intercontinental Champion and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio appeared on the Intoxicados podcast to discuss various topics, including Seth Rollins and how helpful he was when Mysterio first started in the company.

Mysterio said, “When I first got into the WWE, the first person I had a feud with was Seth Rollins. Seth is one of the best, if not the best wrestler, currently that we have on the roster. So the fact that I was in there for my first match with him, he’s guiding me through all these things. Still to this day, I’ll go up to him and ask him certain things and he’ll have answers for me. He’s always one of those guys that’s always been around for me.”

On veterans were helping him out early in his journey:

“I started doing tag matches against Roman and The Usos [in 2021]. It was me, my deadbeat [dad Rey Mysterio], and John Cena. I had no business being in there with five guys who are basically legends in this business. Here I am just as a white meat babyface, but they were helping me out along this whole journey.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.