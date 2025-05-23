Natalya Reacts To Zoey Stark’s Injury

WWE veteran Natalya appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including Zoey Stark’s recent injury. She expressed feeling terrible for Stark.

Natalya said, “It sucks. It sucks that it happened. I felt terrible because I was backstage when it happened. We had just had our match. Everybody was excited and there was a lot of commotion and I know Zoey (Stark) — any time Zoey gets to perform, especially on Raw, she takes it very seriously. She’s a student of the game. She loves this and she takes it very seriously. She pours her heart into it so I think the second she found out that she was gonna have this match, the wheels were already spinning in her head about how do I make this match stand out? How do I make it special? How do I make it amazing?”

On Stark wanting to show her best with Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley:

“The group that she was in, they’re no longer there so she was probably thinking like, I just — it’s like all of us. We just want to be our best. We put the most pressure on ourselves. I know I do. I’m the one that puts more pressure on myself than anyone but I think with Zoey, she’s a total pro… She has very high standards for herself. So I think she wanted to do a lot in this match to really remind everybody of who she is because she is an incredible wrestler.”

On how she expects Stark to return better than ever:

“Listen, I bet you anything, Zoey Stark beats every single person’s record in coming back from whatever this injury is. I don’t know the particulars of what it is. She tweeted that she’s gonna be out for a minute. But, I guarantee you that she’s gonna come back better than she’s ever been with a totally different perspective because she’s a student of the game.”

On asking Triple H to work WWE EVOLVE:

“I was at an EVOLVE taping because I asked WWE, I asked Hunter and the powers that be if I can go to EVOLVE. Because I really am interested in what they’re doing at EVOLVE…”

You can check out the complete podcast below.