Triple H Reveals Vince McMahon Was Hesitant About WrestleMania 38 Retirement Segment

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on Stephanie’s Places and discussed various topics, including his retirement announcement made at WrestleMania 38.

Triple H said, “The moment in Dallas (at WrestleMania 38), Vince (McMahon) asked me to go open the show. The idea of going and putting my boots in the ring was not what he had in mind. Like, ‘Why do you wanna — I gotta’ open the show with a downer,’ and I said, ‘I don’t see it as a downer. I see it as kind of a triumphant moment. I’m back.“

