WWE Shifts WrestleMania 42 Plans To Las Vegas Following 2025 Success

As reported by PWMania.com, next year’s WWE WrestleMania 42 will no longer take place in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to NOLA.com, WWE is planning to return to Las Vegas, Nevada—the location of WrestleMania 41—for WrestleMania 42. The report noted that this year’s WrestleMania 41 was held at Allegiant Stadium over two nights, drawing a total announced attendance of 124,693 fans.

The report also indicated that due to the success of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, WWE’s current leadership has opted to host the 2026 premium live event in the same city to gauge fan response, according to a source who wasn’t authorized to be named. As of now, WWE has yet to officially announce a new location and venue for WrestleMania 42.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a member of the TKO Board of Directors, had previously announced that WrestleMania 42 would be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. With the premium live event moving out of New Orleans, Money in the Bank 2026 is now expected to be held in the city instead, while WrestleMania is anticipated to return to New Orleans in a future year.