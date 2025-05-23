Latest Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE NXT Battleground 2025

WWE is set to host the 2025 NXT Battleground premium live event (PLE) on Sunday, May 25th, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Latest betting odds have been released for several key matches, including the WWE NXT Championship, the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship, and the TNA World Championship. The current favorites are as follows: Oba Femi is expected to defeat Myles Borne and retain his title; Stephanie Vaquer is favored to overcome Jordynne Grace and keep her title; Sol Ruca is anticipated to defeat Kelani Jordan to secure her championship; and Joe Hendry is favored to triumph over Trick Williams and retain his title.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE NXT Championship Match:

“The Ruler Of NXT’ Oba Femi (c) -3000 (1/30) vs. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Myles Borne +900 (9/1)

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match:

“The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer (c) -1500 (1/15) vs. “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace +600 (6/1)

WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match:

Sol Ruca (c) -3000 (1/30) vs. Kelani Jordan +900 (9/1)

TNA World Championship Match:

Joe Hendry (c) -700 (1/7) vs. Trick Williams +400 (4/1)

Singles Match:

“The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo -200 (1/2) vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo +150 (3/2)