Dominik Mysterio Discusses Being Booed By The Fans

WWE star Dominik Mysterio spoke with Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio on a number of topics, including being booed by the fans.

Mysterio said, “I think [the surging boos] was a surprise to me and everyone. We didn’t really know what to expect. It was just something that was presented to me and I was like ‘Okay, let’s run with it and see this goes.’ It’s been a wild ride.”

On embracing his reaction from the fans:

“I understand what’s going on and what I have to do here. They hate me for some strange reason, when I’m just trying to speak my mind, even though I speak the truth. It’s just fun, man. I’m out there and when they start booing me, it gives me time to compose myself, even though I do get a little bit flustered. It gives me time to compose myself, talk to Liv [Morgan], calm down a little bit, but at the end of the day, I’m good.”

You can check out Mysterio’s comments in the video below.