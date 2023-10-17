Dominik Mysterio Gets In Off-Air Backstage Altercation At WWE RAW

Fans may have missed an interesting segment involving Dominik Mysterio that did not air on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

On the October 3 episode of NXT, Mysterio regained the NXT North American Title by defeating Trick Williams. WWE brought in a few NXT stars to work the Main Event tapings on Monday night, including the highly touted Nathan Frazier.

Mysterio interrupted the segment, prompting them to exchange words, with Mysterio telling Frazier to return to NXT and Frazier challenging him to a title match.

This resulted in the altercation shown below.

WWE appears to be gearing up for a match between the two stars on an upcoming episode of NXT TV.