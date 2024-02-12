Dominik Mysterio: I Have No Idea What I’m Doing At WrestleMania

WWE superstar Dominik Mysterio appeared on “K100 with Konnan and Disco.” Dominik talked about sports, the Sopranos, True Detective, and what he’s doing now in WWE.

When asked about his plans for WrestleMania XL, Dominik said he has no idea but feels fortunate to be in the position he is in.

“I have no idea what I’m doing at Mania,” Mysterio said. “I don’t really get a head’s up on anything when it comes to creative and stuff. Tell me what to do and I’ll do my best to go out there and make it look as best as possible to the best of my abilities.”

Mysterio continued, “I’m not in the position to be politicking. I’m very blessed to be in the position that I’m in, so I’m not going to be poking at any bears or any fingers or anything. Tell me what to do and I’m here for it. I’m happy. I’m having a blast doing it, especially with the crew that I’m doing it with. I’ve become actual friends with everybody there. So being able to just go out there and have fun and beat the sh*t out of people, I’m having a blast.”

