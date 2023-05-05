Dominik Mysterio Looks Back At Memorable Guerrero-Mysterio Storyline As An Adult

What is it like for Dominik Mysterio to look back at his childhood involvement in the memorable “I’m your papi” story line between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio from WWE’s past?

The Judgment Day member reflected on this topic during a recent interview with Chente Ydrach to promote the WWE Backlash 2023 premium live event this weekend in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Seeing it now as an adult, it’s incredible to be in that position as a child,” Dom said. “I was told that I was gonna get paid, I did not have to go to school or do homework during the feud, which was the best for me so I was ready.”

Dominik continued, “I told my dad that I was ready and to just let me know when, but it did scare me a bit because I was very shy and did not like to be in front of cameras & crowd. It was because of Eddie Guerrero, MY REAL FATHER EDDIE GUERRERO, that I am where I am and he planted the seeds to be a wrestler.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.