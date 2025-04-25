Dominik Mysterio On Possibly Turning Babyface In WWE

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio discussed his partnership with Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan in an interview with CBS Sports.

Mysterio said, “It was huge because it solidified us as the most hated couple in WWE after what we did. Especially directly to Rhea’s face. I think it left a sour taste in people’s mouths that they did not enjoy. It only solidified us as a stronger couple and stronger faction in WWE.”

On his win at WrestleMania 41:

“It’s super validating. The fact that it’s my first Mania competing for a singles title. It’s also my first Mania without my deadbeat dad anywhere around me. It’s definitely an accomplishment for me.”

On possibly turning babyface:

“Whatever the company wants, I’m here for them. I’m a team player and they know that. At the end of the day, whatever is best for business is going to happen.”