Dominik Mysterio Responds To Logan Paul’s UFC 295 Shout-Out

By
Matt Boone
-

– Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio gave a shout out to Logan Paul. The NXT North American Champion is featured in a digital exclusive ahead of tonight’s Raw giving a shout-out back to the WWE U.S. Champion, who gave a shout out to him during his UFC 295 cameo appearance at Madison Square Garden this past Saturday night. Check out the video below.

– Speaking of tonight’s Raw, the company has released their weekly “WWE Now” preview for tonight’s show, which continues the road to WWE Survivor Series 2023. Check it out below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR