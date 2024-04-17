Dominik Mysterio Wants To Unmask His Father

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on an episode of Cheap Heat, where he talked about a number of topics including his goals in the company.

Mysterio said, “I take it day by day, man. I don’t like to get too ahead of myself… I would definitely like to get some more gold whether that’s the first-ever tag champs with Mami; something different. Even JD too. Maybe world champ one day, who knows? Right now, the focus is on beating the s**t out of my deadbeat dad.”

On whether unmasking his Hall of Fame father is in his bucket list:

“Do bears s**t in the woods?”

You can check out Mysterio’s comments in the video below.