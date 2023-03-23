Don Callis Comments On Kenny Omega’s MOTY Candidate On Dynamite, Matt Jackson Attack

Don Callis is Kenny Omega’s biggest supporter.

The AEW personality put that on display once again on social media this week, singing the praises of “The Cleaner” after his critically-acclaimed AEW Dynamite showdown against El Hijo Del Vikingo this past Wednesday night in Independence, MO.

“Only March and the God of Pro Wrestling Kenny Omega already has had the two best singles matches of 2023,” Callis wrote. “We are back.”

Callis added, “For those who were concerned, My knee is a little stiff but better. Prayers for the Bucks.”

