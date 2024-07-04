Donovan Dijak Clarifies His Comments On WWE Main Event Booking Being A “Death Sentence”

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Donovan Dijak (Dijak) spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including finding out he was going to be appearing on WWE Main Event. According to Dijak, competing on Main Event is not an opportunity but a death sentence.

Dijak recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to clarify the comments he made regarding the WWE Main Event booking being a “death sentence”.

Dijak wrote, “Guys I’m not saying the show is a death sentence. I’m saying for ME in THIS SPECIFIC SCENARIO, I knew what it meant.” “WWE isn’t bad. That quote is literally my own internal thoughts and feelings about my situation that ended up being 100% correct. I shared my distress and fears about losing my job with the world and they s**t all over me for doing so. Think about that, then think about why.”

You can check out Dijak’s posts below.

Guys I’m not saying the show is a death sentence. I’m saying for ME in THIS SPECIFIC SCENARIO, I knew what it meant. — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) July 3, 2024