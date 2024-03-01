Drew McIntyre Addresses Fans Wanting To See Him Bring Back His Old Broken Dreams Theme Song

During his appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Drew McIntyre responded to fans who had expressed their desire to see him bring back his old Broken Dreams theme song as a heel.

“Wow, that’s the first time I’ve ever heard that question, ever. I get that question literally every day. Be it social media or be it in person or every interview I do which is countless. I’m always asked about it, we had a little tease at Clash at the Castle. The cool thing about it [Broken Dreams] was the fans singing along. As I knew they would, because they’ve talked about it for so long. And I always tell everybody to learn the lyrics to Broken Dreams because when it happens you better know them.”

“It’d be cool to get a little teaser at ‘Mania. I don’t know if it sits the character right now or if it sits me right now. I love the war drums. But instead of tagging me, start tagging Triple H constantly. He’s made it very clear on the show that he’s the man in charge, so tag his arse to death.”

You can check out the complete episode below: