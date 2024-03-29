Drew McIntyre Expected To Sign A New WWE Deal

For months, many fans have been wondering whether Drew McIntyre will stay with WWE or leave the company.

McIntyre is expected to sign a new deal with WWE after his current contract expires at WrestleMania 40. He will take on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mcintyre has told those close to him that he has yet to sign a new WWE contract, but those in the company believe a new deal will be reached. However, his family will play an important role in his decision.

Before turning heel, the former WWE Champion decided months ago that he wanted to try out his current character, and if it didn’t work out, he would take a break to spend time with his family and figure out what was next.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote, “I know the expectation in the company is he’s signing a new deal and the feeling he knows given everything staying is the best thing for his career now.”

McIntyre recently told NewsDay that he is enjoying his run and believes that wrestling is experiencing its most exciting period since the Attitude Era.