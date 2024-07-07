Drew McIntyre “Suspended Indefinitely” Following WWE Money In The Bank

Drew McIntyre cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after winning the men’s ladder match, as seen at the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank PLE. However, CM Punk ended up interfering, and McIntyre’s attempt to win the World Title failed.

Following the event, McIntyre got into a heated argument with RAW general manager Adam Pearce, during which Pearce was hit with an elbow strike by McIntyre.

On Sunday afternoon, Pearce made the following announcement about what happened before and after MITB:

“After careful consideration, I am hereby fining both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre an undisclosed amount for their actions. Furthermore, due to putting his elbow squarely in my teeth, I am hereby officially suspending Drew McIntyre indefinitely.”