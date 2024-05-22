Drew McIntyre Wants A WWE World Title Match At Clash At The Castle

Under the new WWE management, Drew McIntyre’s stock has increased during the last 12 months or so. He recently signed a new contract and is being pushed among the company’s top stars, and he appears to be heading for a big title match with Damian Priest at some point this year, possibly in Glasgow, Scotland.

McIntyre was asked by PWInsiderElite.com if he is looking forward to WWE Clash at the Castle, which will take place in Scotland, where his family lives.

McIntyre said, “This is something that is beyond a dream. I talked about it for years. I spoke about it with yourself and everyone else that would listen to me for years that the UK needs to get a significant event. I’ve been asking from the day I was in WWE and I always heard the logistics excuse and this and this and suddenly we’re doing shows all across the world and places like Australia that have got the craziest time difference. Finally, the original Clash at the Castle happened. I was like oh my goodness, this is a dream come true wrestling in the main event at Clash at the Castle. I could have done without singing that stupid freaking song afterwards. Nonetheless, it was just an amazing experience. I never thought for a second that hey, we’re gonna get a PLE in Scotland. I was smartened up a few months ago that it’s gonna happen. I thought oh my goodness this is beyond dreams. Growing up I didn’t think about this because it wasn’t a real thing and the idea that I get to go back there and be part such a big show while the industry is so hot. The industry wasn’t as hot, I can assure you the Scottish were just as crazy and if you think Backlash was something, just wait for the songs. The Scottish fans will be bringing it. If I’m in [something] less than a title match, quite frankly I’ll be upset.”

McIntyre is currently out of action with an elbow injury. He was asked who he would choose as his opponent if he is cleared in time for Clash at the Castle.

“As much as I’d love to slap Punk around in front of my friends and family in Glasgow…it’s about getting that title back. You know, having the title for 5 minutes and 46 seconds at WrestleMania was pretty cool and it was a legitimate very special moment and you could tell how much it meant to me and it meant having that moment with the fans and my wife and my brother before we went into the other stuff which obviously advanced the stories. But I want that title match if Priest has still got the title. We had words last week and whatever he said, everyone thinks Priest got one over on Drew. You never get one over on Drew. Nobody gets one over on Drew. Drew is playing chess while Priest is playing with his guyliner.”

McIntyre continued, “I would like to have that title match if he’s still the champion in Scotland and finally having that moment with the title and actually keep the title. I could never imagined it could potentially be in Glasgow so that’s my dream scenario.”

WWE Clash at the Castle is scheduled for June 15, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock and internationally via the WWE Network.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)