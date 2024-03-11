“Dune: Part Two” Movie Featuring Dave Bautista Continues To Dominate The Box Office

The latest film, “Dune: Part Two,” maintains its dominant position in the box office. The first film grossed $402 million for the studio. The budget is reported to be $190 million.

Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts wrote the screenplay, which was produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Patrick McCormick, Denis Villeneuve, and Tanya Lapointe.

Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, and Jason Momoa reprised their roles from the original film. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux have joined the cast of the second film. Bautista plays Glossu Rabban, the brutish nephew of Baron Harkonnen.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $367 million worldwide, with $210 million earned internationally and $157 million earned in the United States in just over two weeks across 4,071 theaters.

The latest installment in the series has already surpassed the first film’s box office revenue in the United States, where the previous film earned $108 million domestically. Internationally, it still trails the first film by $115 million.

This weekend’s premiere of “Kung Fu Panda 4” surpassed Dune’s $46 million, grossing $58.3 million.