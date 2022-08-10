Dustin Rhodes Comments on AEW Possibly Running Stadium Shows and Two-Day PPVs

At Terrificon 2022, Dustin Rhodes discussed the possibility of AEW holding stadium events and two-day pay-per-views.

“Our television in the UK is doing well. Tony’s soccer team is right there and he wants to run Craven Cottage, probably 40-50,000 people. I guarantee it would sell it out. Will we sell out United States stadiums? It’s growth. It takes time to make these things happen. It’s not going to happen overnight, but we will get there. Hopefully, someday, like Chicago, the United Center, we smack it out and it’s 19,000 people. If we did go to a stadium show, I hope that we would do well for a Double or Nothing or All Out, do I know if it’s going to sell out? I have no idea. I would hope so, but we don’t need to do those all the time. You have these arenas that are just fine.”

“I think we’re going to go to two-day events now, for pay-per-views. I believe. I’ve heard that down the pike. It’ll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two-days of All Out or Revolution.”

You can watch Rhodes’ appearance below:

(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)