Dustin Rhodes Shres His Thoughts On The Young Bucks Running Roughshod In AEW

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently spoke with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling on a number of topics including The Young Bucks running roughshod throughout the company.

Rhodes said, “Matthew and Nicholas, they’re kind of running roughshod throughout everybody in AEW. They’re just trying to bring things down and stop things in the middle of a match because they want to make an entrance and do something, right? That kind of pisses me off. Because who are you to do this? These guys, we’re working hard to get our brand or our individual brands over and get over with the people and really start to get some love or some hate or whatever, and you guys got to interrupt, and you got to do your little shenanigans that you do backstage. It’s kind of sickening.”

On Tony Khan needing to take action with them:

“I think Tony needs to stand up to them and say, ‘Hey, we’re putting a stop to this. Now, you’re going to be fired, or you’re going to be heavily fined or suspended or whatever.’ Just because they’re EVPs, they’re not the boss. Tony has that power to end them, to end their careers real quick.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)