Dutch Mantell Addresses Recently Being Admitted To The Hospital

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently took to his official Facebook account and revealed that he was admitted to the hospital as he has been very sick. He believes everything will work out fine, even though he will be there for a while. Mantell then requests that the fans honor his family’s privacy and he will respond to the fans privately.

Mantell wrote, “OK guys, here’s for the those who’ve been looking for me. Let me catch everybody up up. In a nutshell, I’ve been very sick. There are packages’ missing and parcels that I’ve misplaced…but guys, I’ll make it good. Just give me time. I’m praying everyday for everybody’s safety. For me personally, I’ve been admitted to a hospital here in Lutz where I’ll be for a while. I request everybody honor my family’s respect to have our own private thoughts. I will respond to all of you privately…and thank you for for patience. My daughter Amanda has been with me helping me.”

You can check out Mantell’s post below.