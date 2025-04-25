Dwayne Johnson Executive Produces New Sci-Fi Animated Series ‘RoboForce’

A brand-new sci-fi animated adventure has arrived — and it’s already turning heads in the world of pop culture and Saturday morning nostalgia.

RoboForce: The Animated Series, from the creators behind Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us, Disney+’s Behind the Attraction, and executive producers Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Brian Volk-Weiss, and Dany Garcia, is now available to stream for free exclusively on Tubi.

Set in the year 2089, the world of RoboForce explores a future Detroit where humans and robots coexist — but not always peacefully. Once seen as protectors, the heroic RoboForce team was made obsolete by the next-gen UA 101 bots and cast aside by society. But when a mysterious virus infects the UA 101s, turning them into a global threat, RoboForce might be humanity’s last hope for survival.

It’s an epic, futuristic tale of resilience, redemption, and classic good vs evil — all wrapped in a vibrant animated format that blends retro 1980s cartoon vibes with modern storytelling.

