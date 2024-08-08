Early AEW Dynamite Preview For Next Week (8/14/2024): Norfolk, VA.

The road to AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25 continues next Wednesday night, August 14, in Norfolk, VA.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a big match and segment was announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the 8/14 installment of the weekly two-hour prime time AEW on TBS television program is Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta, with Bryan Danielson watching from ringside.

Additionally, AEW announced that Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli will go face-to-face on next Wednesday night’s show.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.