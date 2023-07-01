Early Estimate On Pay Per View Buys For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023

Forbidden Door, AEW’s second co-promoted pay-per-view event with NJPW, was a success this past Sunday.

Following the event, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the show set an all-time live gate record of $1.2 million, with 13,600 fans in attendance and 13,100 of them paying.

Khan also stated that the PPV buys were higher than last year’s show, which had around 141,000 buys, and higher than last month’s Double or Nothing show.

Dave Meltzer provided additional insight in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He noted that the US streaming numbers through Bleacher Report were up 5% from Double or Nothing but down 11.7% overall on television from both the Double or Nothing and Revolution shows, which had nearly identical first-week numbers.

International purchases were nearly identical to Double or Nothing purchases. New Japan World is expected to bring in an additional 5,000 to 10,000 buyers.

Forbidden Door’s television PPV sales were down 19.6% from the previous year’s event.