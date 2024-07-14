Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam

WWE will be holding their 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 3 from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, with World Heavyweight Champion The Judgment Day’s “El Campeon” Damian Priest defending his title against Imperium’s 2024 King of the Ring winner “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

Early betting odds for WWE SummerSlam have been revealed, with GUNTHER as the clear favorite to defeat Priest and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Other matchups set to take place on the PLE include Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, who will defend his championship against The Bloodline’s “Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa, and WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, who will defend her title against 2024 Queen of the Ring “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

– The Judgment Day’s “El Campeon” Damian Priest +400 (4/1) (c) vs. “The Ring General” GUNTHER -700 (1/7)

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

– Bayley (c) -140 (5/7) vs. “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax +100 (1/1)