ECW Legends Backstage At NXT Video, Becky Lynch’s “The Man” Anniversary, CM Punk

– WWE has released a six-plus minute behind-the-scenes video blog that shows the ECW legends and others backstage at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. for the special episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from last Tuesday night.

– Today marks the six-year anniversary of the night Becky Lynch became “The Man” in WWE. WWE has released the complete 12-plus minute segment from the November 12, 2018 episode of WWE Raw on YouTube.

– Additionally, November 12, 2019 marked the first time CM Punk appeared on WWE programming since he left, as he made his WWE Backstage on FS1 debut as a surprise at the end of the broadcast to tease his official debut on the show the following week on November 19.