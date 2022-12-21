Eddie Edwards Comments On Possibly Joining AEW (Video)

Could Eddie Edwards join the growing list of those who have become “#AllElite?”

“Who knows?” is what the man himself says.

As noted, Edwards recently appeared as a guest on the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Edwards also spoke about whether or not he sees himself wrestling for AEW in the future.

“In the next year, who knows?” Edwards stated during the interview. “In the world of professional wrestling, you never say never. Who knows what’s going to happen, you know?”

Edwards continued, “Could it happen? Yeah. Do I need it to happen? No. You know, but is it something that could happen down the road? Sure, but I’m, for me, I’m focused on what Impact Wrestling is doing.”

Check out the complete Eddie Edwards interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.