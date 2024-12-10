Eddie Guerrero’s Daughter Believes He Would’ve Been “Canceled” Today

Kaylie Guerrero, the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero’s daughter, responded to a video posted on Twitter/X by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s daughter recommending women not to date men who follow podcast host Joe Rogan on social media.

Kaylie stated, “Eddie Guerrero’s daughter encourages girls to only date men who follow Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, and the Tates on social media.”

Kaylie then wrote the following messages:

“My father was a devout Christian man who was extremely against abortion. He would never have sided with the left, not even for a second. If you think he would, it’s clear you only knew him from the ‘storyline.’ He stood against corrupt elites and would have viewed the current left as extremely blasphemous. My father likely would have been ‘canceled’ just as the men I named in my last post. He often laughed at the false news articles written about him, much like those men who are facing discrimination from the press and media. Although I am not a man, I am committed to carrying on my father’s legacy in a way that would make him proud. As a daughter who has lost her father, the only question I ask myself is, ‘Would he be proud of the woman I have become?’ This question guides me to live in a way that would honor him and his beliefs.”

“The level of death threats I’m receiving from this post is exactly why I became an outspoken conservative.”