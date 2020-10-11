Edge Reveals Which WWE Superstars He’d Love To Work With

Edge discussed which WWE stars he’d love to work with when he returns from a torn triceps injury during an appearance on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio. Here is what he had to say:

Edge on frustrations with his injury rehab: “It’s a learning process. I’m gonna be 47 next month, so I didn’t know how I’d heal from injuries, surgeries, things like that. It’s a slow process, I’m not gonna lie. The tricep is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that – so, add 10-plus years. It’s a different thing. You don’t realize how much your tricep is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement. I don’t really know yet. I know it’s a lot slower than I thought it was gonna be because I have this mentality of no big deal, surgery, PT, and we grind through it and break down the scar tissue and off we go. I don’t know if it’s the injury itself, or if I’m a little older – I don’t know what it is. It’s not as fast as I would’ve liked.”

On whether the timeline for his return has changed: “We just haven’t got to explosive stuff yet, so we don’t really know. It’s still just three months out, right? I don’t know, maybe I’m just impatient is really what it is more than anything. I just assume that by three months I should be ready to go, and that’s no the case. So, maybe I need a little more patience with my body now.”

On which WWE stars he’d love to work with when he returns: “Nothing is gonna be harder than the neck was, or the Achilles for that matter. So it might just take a little longer than I want this time. I have to come to grips with that and I’m dealing with a different reality now. I’ll get back, I don’t know what the timeframe is but I will because when I do watch [RAW], I get excited. I’m champing at the bit to get in there with guys and just try and hands-on show them the difference of how it can be. I look at guys like – man, put me in with Ricochet and let me do my thing. I would love that. And Ali – there’s just so many guys I’d love to get in there with. That to me is really the thing that excites me – to get in there with a guy like [Seth] Rollins because everybody I think wants to see that one. There’s just so many talents I’ve never touched or crossed paths with, so that is the incentive for me to get back. I said at the beginning of this thing that I wanted to come back to make a difference and not just collect a paycheck. I want to get in and pay this forward because so many people did for me.”

(H/T to 411 Wrestling)