Eric Bischoff Believes Hulk Hogan’s Netflix Boos Were A ‘One-Time Thing’

At the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW on January 6, 2025, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared alongside longtime manager Jimmy Hart to deliver a promo hyping up the event and promoting his Real American Beer. Despite his efforts to engage the crowd and praise the fans, Hogan was met with a largely negative reaction, as the audience booed during the segment.

On his podcast, Hogan’s former boss and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff weighed in on how fans might respond to Hogan’s future WWE appearances.

“It’s just another one of those things where people are going to fall down on one or the other side of the fence, depending on what their pre-determined perspectives already are. Debating it doesn’t really matter but he’s drawing massive crowds everywhere else. He’s out promoting his beer and thousands of people are standing outside in the cold waiting for an opportunity to meet him.”

“I think that was a one-off. I’m convinced of it. Anybody that hasn’t spent any real time in LA and in the working environment, you don’t realize how oppressive, overwhelmingly liberal — and I’m not saying it’s good or bad, I’m not taking sides, it just is what it is folks, and that large segment of LA, their politics have become their religion, and they get really, really invested. So, I’m convinced that was it.”

Bischoff’s commentary sheds light on the evolving fan sentiment toward Hogan and how WWE may handle his appearances moving forward, particularly in light of recent crowd reactions.