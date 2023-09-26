Eric Bischoff Praises How Vince McMahon’s New Look

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon looks great dying his hair and his mustache.

Bischoff said, “I kind of dug it. It put a smile on my face. The biggest thing I noticed is Vince wasn’t wearing a tie. He’s dying his hair, and he’s dying his mustache. He looks great. I talked to someone recently who said he’s down in the gym working out, you know? In fact, the comment was, ‘If you didn’t know he had just gone through back surgery. You would never have imagined it,’ and that’s Vince McMahon.”

Bischoff also talked about how Vince McMahon is looking dapper in his lavender sport coat and Errol Flynn mustache.

“Vince, once again, he looked dapper as f**k in his lavender sport coat, sporting that Errol Flynn mustache.”

You can check out Eric Bischoff’s complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)