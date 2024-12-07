Eric Bischoff Reflects On Not Wanting To Sign Lex Luger To WCW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on the JAXXON podcast, where he discussed various topics, including not wanting to sign Lex Luger to WCW.

Bischoff said, “Lex had been with WCW a long time and was very close with Sting. Sting came to me and said, ‘Hey, Lex’s WWE contract is up. Would you be interested?’ I said flat out, no. I’d worked with him before, and he was arrogant. I didn’t want to deal with him.”

On eventually agreeing to it:

“And then Steve worked on me for a couple weeks, really worked on me and I said, okay look I’ll talk to him [but] no promises. I said here’s how we’re going to do it, Lex. I’m going to give you 150 grand a year, so I cut his pay by 600 grand. I said [I’ll] give you 150 a year if it works out [and] at some point we’ll sit down and talk about renegotiating your deal. Because I think I’m gonna test this guy to see if he really, really wants to be here and prove himself. He didn’t miss a beat, ‘Okay let’s do it’ [and we] shook hands.”

