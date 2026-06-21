Eric Bischoff Reveals UFC Purchase Opportunity He Rejected

Eric Bischoff was highly impressed by UFC’s recent event on the White House lawn and used the occasion to reflect on the business minds that helped transform combat sports into global attractions.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, the former WCW executive admitted that simply watching the event brought back memories of the challenges involved in producing large-scale live broadcasts. “What did I think of the event? Mind-boggling. I had PTSD symptoms weeks before the event, worrying about things I had no reason to worry about in terms of logistics.”

Bischoff explained that outdoor live events come with countless complications that can quickly derail even the best-laid plans. “The complexity of doing a live sporting event outside is fraught. Everything from the weather to the wind to security issues, you name it, it can go wrong.”

Because of those challenges, he was particularly impressed by how smoothly the production came together. “To see the event come off as well as it did from a production perspective was very, very impressive.”

The discussion led Bischoff to praise UFC CEO Dana White and compare him to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, arguing that both men should be viewed as elite businessmen rather than simply promoters. “I admire the hell out of what Dana White, in particular, and everybody that’s come in behind him, has done.”

Bischoff placed White and McMahon in the same category when discussing their accomplishments. “You cannot look at what Vince McMahon built and not respect it, if you’re honest at all, controversy aside.”

“If you look at Dana White, they’re businessmen. Calling them promoters is unfair. These are highly successful businessmen.”

The conversation also prompted Bischoff to revisit one of the biggest “what if” moments of his career.

According to Bischoff, he was once offered the opportunity to purchase the UFC during one of the company’s most difficult periods. “I remember getting a phone call one Friday night when I was out having a beer with my wife, and the guy that was in top management called me, said, ‘Hey, would you like to buy the UFC for 2.5 million?’”

At the time, the UFC was struggling to gain acceptance and faced significant political and business obstacles. “UFC couldn’t get into venues. There were states trying to outlaw them, John McCain was pressuring.”

Despite recognizing the value of the brand, Bischoff ultimately decided against pursuing the acquisition. “I was interested in the brand, but not interested in the acquisition, because I didn’t feel like there was anything I could contribute to turn anything around. So I passed on that.”

Looking back, Bischoff expressed admiration for what Dana White and the Fertitta family were able to accomplish after purchasing the promotion. “If you look at what Dana White did, the Fertittas coming in, they lost over $350 million on UFC before they made their first nickel.”

“That’s a commitment.”

Today, UFC is one of the most successful combat sports properties in the world, making Bischoff’s story one of the more fascinating missed opportunities in sports entertainment history.